Tranquility Partners LLC Takes $227,000 Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $4.63 on Monday, reaching $162.42. 1,883,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.25. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.27. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

