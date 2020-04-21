Tranquility Partners LLC Takes $346,000 Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 358,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 267,770 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 72,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

CVS traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.34. 8,215,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,151,874. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

