Tranquility Partners LLC Takes Position in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Golub Capital BDC makes up approximately 1.0% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Golub Capital BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 672.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,619,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,112 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,959,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,161,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,403 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,408,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,987,000 after acquiring an additional 856,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,634,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $289,895.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GBDC stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.59. 837,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on GBDC. BidaskClub raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

