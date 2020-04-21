Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Stake Lessened by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.56.

TRV stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,204,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,679. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.21.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

