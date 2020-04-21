TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,816 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.00.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $40.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $562.99. 419,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,356. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $617.41. CoStar Group Inc has a 52-week low of $473.91 and a 52-week high of $746.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

