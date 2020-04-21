TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. AXA increased its position in AON by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 73,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in AON by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in AON by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of AON from $265.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.10.

Shares of AON stock traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.18. 1,004,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,214. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.95.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

