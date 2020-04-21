TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on Trex from $102.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Trex from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.75. 769,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,313. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average of $89.85. Trex Company Inc has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $267,578.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,109.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,316,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

