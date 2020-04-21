TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for approximately 1.3% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ANSYS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 9.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $13.44 on Tuesday, hitting $253.28. The stock had a trading volume of 538,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,929. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.20 and a 200 day moving average of $247.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $299.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,845 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $468,297.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,082,542.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,649 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,551. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.11.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

