TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Nice accounts for approximately 1.3% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nice in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nice during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Nice by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Nice during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Nice by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nice alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.42.

NICE traded down $5.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.72. The stock had a trading volume of 277,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,479. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.36. Nice Ltd has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $183.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). Nice had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $431.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Nice Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.