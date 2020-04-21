TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.0% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $17.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.51. 18,328,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,730,949. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.13. The company has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.35.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

