TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $921,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $242,071.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,507.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total value of $1,265,204.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,223.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,166 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $252.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.91.

Shares of EW stock traded down $8.58 on Tuesday, hitting $216.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,209. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $154.52 and a twelve month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

