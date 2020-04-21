TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Invests $954,000 in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded down $11.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.23. 1,718,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,469. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.71. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.75.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

