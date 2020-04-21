TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.0% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,628 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH traded down $7.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $274.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,975,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $275.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.89. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

