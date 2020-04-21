TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,515 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.6% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded down $7.44 on Tuesday, hitting $170.80. The stock had a trading volume of 24,800,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,446,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.47 and a 200-day moving average of $193.17. The company has a market capitalization of $486.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.