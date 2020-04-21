TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,621 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $36.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,113,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,218,352. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,758.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

