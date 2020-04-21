TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 402.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,417. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $71.03 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.16.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.