TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 1,344 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,201 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 7,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

NYSE:ABT traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.05. 12,014,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,342,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

