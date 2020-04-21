TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 1,812 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at $177,281,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,944,000 after buying an additional 975,455 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,330,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,851,000 after buying an additional 698,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,026,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,109,000 after purchasing an additional 638,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

MXIM stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,609. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $310,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $131,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,415 shares of company stock worth $1,291,931 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

