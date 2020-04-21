TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 1,848 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 1.3% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 62.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $80.46.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

In other news, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $94,777.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $429,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,845 shares of company stock worth $21,992,022 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

