TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 2,172 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,716,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,642,000 after acquiring an additional 84,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $254,228,000 after acquiring an additional 115,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,938,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,095,000 after acquiring an additional 31,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,777,000 after acquiring an additional 68,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,262,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,812,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

FLIR traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,403,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.36. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.