TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 348 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Boston Beer accounts for 1.4% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 75,759 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 116,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Boston Beer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,811,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Boston Beer by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,683,000 after buying an additional 61,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,250,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.46.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 100 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $42,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 25,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.27, for a total value of $9,181,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,073 shares of company stock valued at $19,802,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

SAM stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.56. 90,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,133. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1-year low of $265.90 and a 1-year high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). Boston Beer had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

