TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 348 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Humana by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 123.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $343.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.94.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM traded down $8.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $358.86. 972,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $384.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.76. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

