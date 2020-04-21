TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 4,416 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,726,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 708.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,290,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,235 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 669.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,946 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10,924.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,559,000 after purchasing an additional 945,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1,258.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,004,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after purchasing an additional 930,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,832. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

