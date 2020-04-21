TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 588 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $155,572,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 487.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,762,000 after acquiring an additional 690,915 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $114,854,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 388,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,829,000 after buying an additional 265,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,807,000 after buying an additional 232,243 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,852 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.46. The company had a trading volume of 809,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $209.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.80.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $129.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

