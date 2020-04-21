U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,341,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,856,586. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.63. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

