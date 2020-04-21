U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Stephens

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on USB. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.43.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.25. 10,341,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,856,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.