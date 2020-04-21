Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Nomura Securities

Nomura Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cfra lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ulta Beauty to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.88.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $7.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.07. The stock had a trading volume of 896,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,581. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.64. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.