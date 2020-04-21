Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Trading Down 1.4%

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.04 and last traded at $15.07, 26,649 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 588,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $670.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $286.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $110,096.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,146.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,175,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4,640.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 345,007 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 629,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 224,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 561.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 201,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 105,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.