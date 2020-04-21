Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NYSE:AUB traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.30. 280,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,897. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $40.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Bankshares by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

