Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.8% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.32.

NYSE:UNP traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.61. 4,144,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.01 and a 200 day moving average of $166.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.