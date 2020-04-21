United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 843.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,484 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,348,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $100.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,792,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,152. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.15.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

