United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Trading Down 32%

Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) fell 32% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $2.55, 768,659,074 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 770% from the average session volume of 88,325,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,536,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,733,000 after buying an additional 3,289,259 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,024,000. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $3,777,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,233,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

