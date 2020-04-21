United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTX traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.07. 13,973,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.06.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

