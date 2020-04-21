United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,292,724,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,713 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 7,504.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,106 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,634,000 after purchasing an additional 782,934 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

UTX traded up $3.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,973,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.06.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

