UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Raymond James

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UNH. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.00.

NYSE:UNH traded down $8.42 on Thursday, hitting $282.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,071,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847,591. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.10 and its 200 day moving average is $268.89. The company has a market cap of $275.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

