UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Cut to $293.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank from $308.00 to $293.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNH. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.00.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $8.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $282.14. 4,071,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,847,591. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,461,802,000 after buying an additional 614,433 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,922,552,000 after buying an additional 471,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

