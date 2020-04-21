UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Cowen

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UNH. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $315.00.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH traded down $8.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $282.14. 4,071,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,847,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.89. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a market cap of $275.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,628 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.