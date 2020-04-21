USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.00-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1-1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE USNA traded up $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.88. The company had a trading volume of 221,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,518. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.49.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $130.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Kevin Guest sold 7,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $615,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 2,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $165,367.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,587. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

