Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.45. 5,687,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,481,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

