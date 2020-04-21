Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 145 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,272,000 after buying an additional 814,010 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,378,000 after buying an additional 418,905 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 298,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 767.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 301,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,630,000 after buying an additional 266,846 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GS traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,674,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.55. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

