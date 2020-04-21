Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 4.6% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,483 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,054,000 after purchasing an additional 216,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,061,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,956,000 after purchasing an additional 204,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,177,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,048,000 after purchasing an additional 113,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.13. 2,191,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,068. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.39.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

