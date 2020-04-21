Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,609,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,006. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

