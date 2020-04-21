Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Trimmed by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.4% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,041,000 after buying an additional 29,410 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.76. 22,139,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,496,889. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82.

