Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Boosted by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,579,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,282,757 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 10.4% of WealthNavi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. WealthNavi Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $187,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $35.37. 22,379,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,978,883. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

