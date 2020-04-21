Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,607 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744,160 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,025 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,915.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,473,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,787,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,979,000 after buying an additional 1,991,307 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,500,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,893,643. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

