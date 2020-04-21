Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 1.6% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VGK traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,881,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985,643. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.74. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

