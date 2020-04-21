Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Boosted by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 5.3% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $22,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,796,000 after purchasing an additional 849,501 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,184,000 after purchasing an additional 723,408 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after purchasing an additional 608,474 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after purchasing an additional 494,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,620,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,508,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.