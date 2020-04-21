Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,620,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,508,488. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.89.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

