Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.4% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,620,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,508,488. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average is $88.89.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

