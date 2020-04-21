Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.79. 1,218,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,395. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84.

